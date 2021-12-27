Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens took a man at gunpoint from his home on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point around 1 a.m. Dec. 24.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Moss Point men are in jail after they were arrested on kidnapping charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens took a man at gunpoint from his home on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point around 1 a.m. Dec. 24.

Houston and Stevens put the 50-year-old victim in the trunk of a Jeep Liberty and drove to another home in Moss Point, the sheriff said. There, the victim was beaten and then put into the trunk of another car, authorities said.

While at a red light in east Pascagoula, the victim managed to pull the trunk release and ran into the woods, going to a house for help.

The sheriff said the victim was also pistol-whipped and suffered from several injuries that required medical treatment.

Houston and Stevens are both held on $100,000 bonds each. However, Houston won’t be able to bond out because he was out on a felony bond posted Dec. 23 in Pike County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man

Latest News

Malcolm Hartzog was a multi-purpose threat for Jefferson Davis County High School at running...
JDC’s Hartzog named WDAM-TV′s ‘Player of the Year’
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 532,560...
MSDH: 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. over Christmas weekend
Malcolm Hartzog was a multi-purpose threat for Jefferson Davis County High School at running...
Hartzog named POY
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in imminent danger