Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Moss Point men are in jail after they were arrested on kidnapping charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens took a man at gunpoint from his home on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point around 1 a.m. Dec. 24.

Houston and Stevens put the 50-year-old victim in the trunk of a Jeep Liberty and drove to another home in Moss Point, the sheriff said. There, the victim was beaten and then put into the trunk of another car, authorities said.

While at a red light in east Pascagoula, the victim managed to pull the trunk release and ran into the woods, going to a house for help.

The sheriff said the victim was also pistol-whipped and suffered from several injuries that required medical treatment.

Houston and Stevens are both held on $100,000 bonds each. However, Houston won’t be able to bond out because he was out on a felony bond posted Dec. 23 in Pike County.

The investigation is ongoing.

