Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The time to start looking at New Year’s celebrations may have arrived, but there might be issues trying to find your favorite brands of liquor going into 2022.

Local stores say manufacturing and transportation issues let some people without a few popular brands for Christmas.

But, they hope to stock up enough in time for New Year’s Eve.

That’s good news for some, who are looking to have a properer celebration.

