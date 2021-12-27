Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests

A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of residents express COVID-19 concerns just one day after gathering with family over the Christmas holiday.

It comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the United States.

“I didn’t even know it was Christmas almost,” Jackson resident Evan Jefferson said. “This is probably the worst Christmas that I’ve ever had.”

A line of people wrapped around Trust Care’s I-55 location in Jackson Sunday waiting for a COVID-19 test. Some were turned away because the facility reached its maximum capacity of 70 COVID-19 tests.

“Six of us in a house and one of us tested positive this morning,” Conway Dabney said. “Now, we’re just here making sure.”

“We had a cousin come in from out of town. He took a rapid test on Tuesday, it came back negative. But they called him on Friday and said that it was positive,” Fallon Palmer said.

After two years in a row of the pandemic impacting the holiday season, Palmer said she hopes people continue taking the pandemic seriously - especially with the recent emergence of the Omicron variant.

“From what the reports say, it’s easier to get. And it seems that way,” she said. “I just hope that everybody keeps wearing that mask and keeps being diligent so that we can kill this thing. And we can go back to some type of normalcy.”

So far, the state health department has reported just two confirmed cases of the variant but doctors predict that will change following the holidays.

Dabney said the new variant doesn’t concern him, especially after getting vaccinated.

“It’s really just kind of more of the same because [my family has] been pretty safe about it,” he said. “It’s kind of the same thing but with a different name, I guess.”

Health officials continue pushing vaccinations and booster doses as the best way to cut down on spreading the virus.

The state health department’s most recent numbers show 48% of Mississippians are fully vaccinated, which is 13% less than the national percentage.

A worker at Trust Care recommends checking with multiple locations and calling ahead of time when you need to get tested.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man
Clarence Norris of Moselle, who was arrested Saturday on four charges, including grand larceny...
Moselle man has 3 more charges added to crime sheet

Latest News

The notice affected customers on Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road to Richton city limits.
Northeast Perry County Utility clears boil water notice
44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 503 on Saturday, Dec. 25, around...
Vossburg man dies in crash on Christmas
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
Sixteen-year-old Christine Cloud was last seen on Eupora Street on Dec. 21, wearing a...
HPD looking for runaway teenager