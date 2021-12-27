Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of residents express COVID-19 concerns just one day after gathering with family over the Christmas holiday.

It comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the United States.

“I didn’t even know it was Christmas almost,” Jackson resident Evan Jefferson said. “This is probably the worst Christmas that I’ve ever had.”

A line of people wrapped around Trust Care’s I-55 location in Jackson Sunday waiting for a COVID-19 test. Some were turned away because the facility reached its maximum capacity of 70 COVID-19 tests.

“Six of us in a house and one of us tested positive this morning,” Conway Dabney said. “Now, we’re just here making sure.”

“We had a cousin come in from out of town. He took a rapid test on Tuesday, it came back negative. But they called him on Friday and said that it was positive,” Fallon Palmer said.

After two years in a row of the pandemic impacting the holiday season, Palmer said she hopes people continue taking the pandemic seriously - especially with the recent emergence of the Omicron variant.

“From what the reports say, it’s easier to get. And it seems that way,” she said. “I just hope that everybody keeps wearing that mask and keeps being diligent so that we can kill this thing. And we can go back to some type of normalcy.”

So far, the state health department has reported just two confirmed cases of the variant but doctors predict that will change following the holidays.

Dabney said the new variant doesn’t concern him, especially after getting vaccinated.

“It’s really just kind of more of the same because [my family has] been pretty safe about it,” he said. “It’s kind of the same thing but with a different name, I guess.”

Health officials continue pushing vaccinations and booster doses as the best way to cut down on spreading the virus.

The state health department’s most recent numbers show 48% of Mississippians are fully vaccinated, which is 13% less than the national percentage.

A worker at Trust Care recommends checking with multiple locations and calling ahead of time when you need to get tested.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.