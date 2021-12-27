Pine Belt Pacers set to bring back New Year’s 12-K run, 6-K walk

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking to lose some unwanted pounds during the new year, then you can get off to a great start with the return of Pine Belt Pacers’ 12-K run and 6-K walk.

On New Year’s Day, the Steam Whistle Run and Walk returns, a Pine Belt staple for more than two decades.

The races will start at 9 a.m. at the Jackson Road entrance to the Longleaf Trace on Saturday, Jan. 1.

“This is usually our biggest race of the year,” said race director Jane Kersh. “New Year’s is a time when people want to start getting in shape and start fresh and, of course, runners don’t need an occasion to run, but we’d like to do the first day of the year, as tradition.”

The complementary meal for the event will be held outside this year in order to combat the pandemic.

These races are a bit longer than a typical beginner track, but Kersh says there is no reason to worry.

No experience level of running is needed to attend.

“Even if you’re a walker and not really serious, this is not super competitive and you won’t be embarrassed if you’re slow, none of that,” Kersh said. “We’re welcome to all levels and abilities.”

To sign up, please got the race’s Facebook event page.

