Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pine Belt donations help Mayfield tornado survivors

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After the destruction caused by last week’s tornado outbreak, the Pine Belt came together to shine some light on those affected.

After the need for supplies was known to the Pine Belt, some volunteers came together to gather and drive materials up to Mayfield, KY, in hopes of restoring some of what storm victims lost.

“When the word got out about how bad it was in Mayfield, Jones County residents, individuals, businesses, churches and organizations across the Pine Belt stepped up like they always do. We made a need known through Powers Fire & Rescue, Jones County Sheriff Department, United Way of the Pine Belt and folks just took it and ran,” said Lance Chancellor, from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Chancellor said the sight of destruction was unimaginable in Mayfield, but he couldn’t be more proud of how the community came together to help a town in need.

“Right now, we are on stand-by. ...We’ve reached out to the Mayfield Police Department. So, we’ve maintained contact through them, and if there are needs, we (will) certainly do whatever is needed to jump on board and give them what they need,” said Chancellor.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man

Latest News

Pine Belt donations help Mayfield tornado survivors
Pine Belt donations help Mayfield tornado survivors
Local business owner says Christmas was a large success.
Local business owner says this Christmas was a big success
Twelve-K run and 6-K walk returning on New Year's Day.
Pine Belt Pacers set to bring back New Year’s 12-K run, 6-K walk
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?