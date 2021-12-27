Pine Belt donations help Mayfield tornado survivors

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After the destruction caused by last week’s tornado outbreak, the Pine Belt came together to shine some light on those affected.

After the need for supplies was known to the Pine Belt, some volunteers came together to gather and drive materials up to Mayfield, KY, in hopes of restoring some of what storm victims lost.

“When the word got out about how bad it was in Mayfield, Jones County residents, individuals, businesses, churches and organizations across the Pine Belt stepped up like they always do. We made a need known through Powers Fire & Rescue, Jones County Sheriff Department, United Way of the Pine Belt and folks just took it and ran,” said Lance Chancellor, from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Chancellor said the sight of destruction was unimaginable in Mayfield, but he couldn’t be more proud of how the community came together to help a town in need.

“Right now, we are on stand-by. ...We’ve reached out to the Mayfield Police Department. So, we’ve maintained contact through them, and if there are needs, we (will) certainly do whatever is needed to jump on board and give them what they need,” said Chancellor.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.