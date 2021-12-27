One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was killed during a shooting on Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around Arthur B Johnson Drive in the Lampton community on Sunday, Dec. 26, around 11:20 a.m.

According to the MCSO, they found an unresponsive man, identified as 26-year-old Chadrick Daniels, of Columbia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical services later pronounced Daniels deceased.

Investigators were also notified of an injured person at a local hospital believed to be involved in the shooting.

The MCSO said investigators made contact with a Memphis man, who was receiving medical treatment from injures received during the incident. His current condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any informaiton regarding this incident, you can contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-736-5051.

