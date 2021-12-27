Northeast Perry County Utility clears boil water notice

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Northeast Perry County Utility cleared its boil water notice, which affected around 170 customers.

The notice affected customers on Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road to Richton city limits.

That included customers on Gavin Mayo Drive, Jess Newell Road, Jim Newell Road, Hardy Malone Road, Cochran Road and all roads connected, East Side Church Road, South End Gains Creek Brewer Road and Ab Joran Drive.

