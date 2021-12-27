Win Stuff
MSDH: 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. over Christmas weekend

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 532,560 and 10,398, respectively.(MSDH)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Monday.

MSDH said Monday that 7,058 new coronavirus cases were recorded over Christmas weekend, which includes Thursday and Friday.

Five new deaths were also reported with four deaths happening on Dec. 21. One death was reported on Oct. 3 from a death certificate report.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 532,560 and 10,398, respectively.

Around 530 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Marion County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 58,571 COVID-19 cases and 1,054 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,453 cases, 96 deaths
  • Forrest: 14,170 cases, 262 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,453 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,408 cases, 248 deaths
  • Lamar: 11,001 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,442 cases, 114 deaths
  • Perry: 2,176 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,468 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH last said 506,487 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that  3,438,135 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,442,054 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

