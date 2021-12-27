Win Stuff
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in imminent danger

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office for a 2-year-old child that was reported missing from his residence in Slaughter.(Louisiana State Police)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Feliciana, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office for a 2-year-old child who was reported missing from his residence in Slaughter.

According to LSP, the child was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth is a two-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 24″ - 30″ tall and weighs about 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper. He was not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen. Carson suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.

Louisiana State Police says, Orin Hollingsworth is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Hollingsworth is a 35-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carson Hollingsworth should immediately contact the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

