Look for the rain a-coming, starting midweek in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Patchy fog is expected in the Pine Belt after midnight, with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

On Monday, look for patchy fog early in the morning before becoming partly cloudy during the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

For Tuesday, we have a 60 percent chance for showers in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It will be windy as well, with south winds of 15 mph to 25 mph.

Showers are likely Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

For Wednesday, look for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some could be severe and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The rain tapers off on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s.

For New Years Eve, look for a 40 percent chance for showers and continue warm with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s.

For New Years Day, look for a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

By Sunday, a cold front will approach the area with a 40 percent chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 60s before it starts to really get cold by Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.