Local business owner says this Christmas was a big success

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to business, the Christmas season is arguably one of the year’s most important stretches when it comes to the bottom line.

With people getting vaccinated and getting back out after the pandemic, many local businesses saw a successful holiday season this year.

“Christmas is definitely one of the busiest times throughout the year when it comes to selling, especially with customized items,” said Auntie Am’s owner, Amber Rushing. “Last year, with the pandemic, we were still seeing a bit of orders, but not nearly as much as this year.

“It seems people are starting to bounce back financially and trying to spend locally rather than with big businesses.”

Rushing added that this year was the most successful year for her business since opening in 2017.

