Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest

44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - An overnight Jones County Sheriff’s Department safety checkpoint led to the arrest of a Saucier, MS, man on a drug charge.

According to the JCSD, 44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, about 4.8 grams, at a safety checkpoint on Masonite Lake Raod at Old Hwy. 84 in the Myrick Community.

Obriant is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on Monday around 1:48 a.m. and is pending his initial appearance in the Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man
Clarence Norris of Moselle, who was arrested Saturday on four charges, including grand larceny...
Moselle man has 3 more charges added to crime sheet

Latest News

The notice affected customers on Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road to Richton city limits.
Northeast Perry County Utility clears boil water notice
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 503 on Saturday, Dec. 25, around...
Vossburg man dies in crash on Christmas
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
Sixteen-year-old Christine Cloud was last seen on Eupora Street on Dec. 21, wearing a...
HPD looking for runaway teenager