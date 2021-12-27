JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest

Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - An overnight Jones County Sheriff’s Department safety checkpoint led to the arrest of a Saucier, MS, man on a drug charge.

According to the JCSD, 44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, about 4.8 grams, at a safety checkpoint on Masonite Lake Raod at Old Hwy. 84 in the Myrick Community.

Obriant is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on Monday around 1:48 a.m. and is pending his initial appearance in the Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.