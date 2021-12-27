Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriffs Officeis asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Ronnie Brunson was last seen around 6 p.m. in Laurel Saturday.

Brunson drives a white 2000 Silverado

If anyone has seen Brunson or has information as to his whereabouts, please call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 764-2588 or the Laurel Police Department.

