HPD looking for runaway teenager

Sixteen-year-old Christine Cloud was last seen on Eupora Street on Dec. 21, wearing a...
Sixteen-year-old Christine Cloud was last seen on Eupora Street on Dec. 21, wearing a multicolor jacket and blue jeans.(The Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for your help locating a runaway teen.

Sixteen-year-old Christine Cloud was last seen on Eupora Street on Dec. 21, wearing a multicolor jacket and blue jeans.

HPD said Cloud could possibly be somewhere in Pearl River County.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.

