HPD looking for runaway teenager

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for your help locating a runaway teen.

Sixteen-year-old Christine Cloud was last seen on Eupora Street on Dec. 21, wearing a multicolor jacket and blue jeans.

HPD said Cloud could possibly be somewhere in Pearl River County.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.

