Gas prices down slightly

Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, but are $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Gas prices in the state are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Prices in Mississippi range from $2.54 a gallon to $3.29 a gallon. Alabama’s average is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon. The national average is down 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago.

DeHaan said gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. He said this will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon. Track prices here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

