12/27 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

I hope everyone enjoyed their unseasonably warm weather over the holiday weekend, because it will stick with us for the next few days. We’ll remain just under temperature records by a degree or so, so don’t put those shorts and t-shirts away just yet. Also, things have been sunny and dry for a while now, but rain will be moving in over the next few days ahead of the next big cool-down. That’ll start 2022 off on the dry and chilly side, but we still have a long, warm, and humid week to get through first.

Expect a mild low near 62 degrees this morning at sunrise with cloudy skies and light-to-patchy fog. This afternoon will be hot and humid again, with a high near 79 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Expect largely the same day for Tuesday as well, but cloud cover and and rain chances increase sharply as we head into Wednesday.

