Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

12/27 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Monday Morning Forecast

More Unseasonal Weather Ahead
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

I hope everyone enjoyed their unseasonably warm weather over the holiday weekend, because it will stick with us for the next few days. We’ll remain just under temperature records by a degree or so, so don’t put those shorts and t-shirts away just yet. Also, things have been sunny and dry for a while now, but rain will be moving in over the next few days ahead of the next big cool-down. That’ll start 2022 off on the dry and chilly side, but we still have a long, warm, and humid week to get through first.

Expect a mild low near 62 degrees this morning at sunrise with cloudy skies and light-to-patchy fog. This afternoon will be hot and humid again, with a high near 79 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Expect largely the same day for Tuesday as well, but cloud cover and and rain chances increase sharply as we head into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?
An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he...
After ‘inadvertently’ killing fishing partner on Christmas Eve, man arrested by NOPD
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man

Latest News

12/27 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Monday Morning Forecast
12/27 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Monday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Look for the rain a-coming, starting midweek in the Pine Belt
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Warm early week to give way to potential New Year’s showers