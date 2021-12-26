Win Stuff
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the state of Mississippi is starting to creep up in total cases during the past week.

The singe-day count surpassed more than 800 new cases Tuesday in the final collection of data before the Christmas holiday.

So, what is causing the latest cases?

Local doctor Rambod Rouhbakhsh said the state could be seeing the combined impact of the Omicron variant as well as the massing of people for the holidays behind the most recent rise.

“We’re worried now a little bit that the Omicron variant could cause a peak or it could be just that we’re getting together for the holidays,” Rouhbakhsh said. “(But even) (n)ow, we’re starting to tick up a little bit, and that’s not to be expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.”

According to the MSDH, Mississippi is less than 10 deaths away from losing 10,400 people to COVID-19 since consistent data started being collected in February 2020.

