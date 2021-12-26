Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Warm early week to give way to potential New Year’s showers

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Christmas evening, Pine Belt!

Overnight, look for skies to become partly to mostly cloudy, with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

On Sunday, you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Patchy fog is in the forecast for Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s.

After some early-morning fog Monday morning, look for mostly sunny and warm weather with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s by Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance for showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s, with lows in the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday, showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s.

Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday, with a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s, with lows in the lower 60s by Friday morning.

Partly sunny skies are forecast for New Year’s Eve, with a 40 percent chance for showers and highs in the upper 70s, to lows in the lower 60s.

New Year’s Day is looking partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Hattiesburg Friday night.
Shooting in Hub City leaves woman injured, HPD investigating
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Collins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), providing...
Laurel man arrested for meth possession following traffic stop Thursday

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Ryan Mahan offers up his weather forecast for the Pine Belt.
More ‘Summer Breeze’ than ‘Winter Wonderland’ for Pine Belt holiday.
First Alert Weather forecast
First Alert Weather forecast
Hurricane Ida nearing landfall in SE Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021.
2021 Pine Belt weather review