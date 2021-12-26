Warm early week to give way to potential New Year’s showers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Christmas evening, Pine Belt!

Overnight, look for skies to become partly to mostly cloudy, with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

On Sunday, you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Patchy fog is in the forecast for Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s.

After some early-morning fog Monday morning, look for mostly sunny and warm weather with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s by Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance for showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s, with lows in the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday, showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s.

Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday, with a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s, with lows in the lower 60s by Friday morning.

Partly sunny skies are forecast for New Year’s Eve, with a 40 percent chance for showers and highs in the upper 70s, to lows in the lower 60s.

New Year’s Day is looking partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-70s.

