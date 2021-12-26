Moselle man has 3 more charges added to crime sheet

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle man jailed on multiple counts Saturday saw the list of charges against him nearly double Sunday.

Clarence Norris, 28, had three charges of petty larceny added to a bushel basket of criminal behavior that already contained single counts of grand larceny, burglary of a dwelling, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Norris is a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery doubleheader, that included the theft of an all-terrain-vehicle Friday morning from a a home in southwest Jones County that was being burglarized that afternoon when deputies drove up on the scene.

Norris was arrested on Christmas Day in the Moselle area and taken to the Jones Circuity Adult Detention Center in Ellisville where he awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Jones County deputies are still searching fro a second supsect in the Christmas Eve incidents: James Boleware, 25, Moselle.

