LPD gives holiday home and car safety tips

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s important to take extra precautions around the holidays to keep your homes and cars safe, and a local law enforcement agency is providing tips for those traveling during the holidays.

If you’re hitting the road over the next few days the Laurel Police Department is reminding you to protect your home.

“...(M)ake sure all of your doors are locked, make sure your outside lights are on, let that trusted neighbor know,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “If you leave home or are away from home for a few days obviously leave the outside lights on.

“Maybe let your neighbors know that you’re going to be away from home. You know, a trusted neighbor in order to kind of have somebody looking out...”

If you’re going to be out of town for more than a few days, there are some options for an extra layer of security.

“...(I)f it’s going to be an extended period of time here in Laurel, you can contact us and we’ll keep an extra eye on your home,” Cox said.

Cox also says people should be careful where they put gifts.

“You don’t want to keep a bunch of valuables under your tree right by the front window,” Cox said. “It just... you don’t want to entice somebody who might be bent toward breaking into your home.”

He also says people should be careful how they dispose of boxes those gifts come in.

“If you get a couple of new TVs... how about breaking the boxes down instead of just laying them out by the road where anybody with bad intentions can ride by and see hey, there’s new things,” Cox said.

Oh, and one other tip.. Cox says during this time of giving, people should be aware of scammers trying to take advantage of this season.

“Everybody is thinking about giving this time of year,” Cox said. “Scammers, scammers know that, too. So, if somebody calls you, double-check before you spend that money.

If it’s Salvation Army and, you know, it sounds kind of suspicious, call your local branch. There’s people local. whether they want you to give to the police, Salvation Army, United Way, there are local people who you can talk to to make sure it’s a valid thing.”

If you’ll be gone for an extended period of time, call (601) 254-711 to ask LPD for an extra patrol around your home.

