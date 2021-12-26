Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County seeing a rise in fentanyl cases

Fentanyl is a growing problem in Jones County.
Fentanyl is a growing problem in Jones County.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Out on the streets of Jones County, the use of fentanyl is rising.

“What they think to be heroin, I’d say 75 percent chance or more that they’re buying straight fentanyl,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell with the narcotics department of Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“Fentanyl is a cheaper product, it’s easy to import on the black market and they can cut it so many times and get more out of it.”

Driskell said in WDAM interview that fentanyl is one of the easiest drugs to disguise, saying that there is no real identifying factor for fentanyl without it being tested.

Fentanyl has a chance to be lethal, especially if you are unaware that is what you are taking.

“Two micrograms of fentanyl will kill you,” Driskell said. “I don’t know if you know how much a microgram is, but it’s not a lot.

“We’ve had several overdoses. We’ve had several Narcan saves and it’s all because these people don’t know that they’re taking fentanyl.”

JCSD is determined to limit the fentanyl cases in the future, after having to already make more than 10 Narcan saves in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Hattiesburg Friday night.
Shooting in Hub City leaves woman injured, HPD investigating
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Collins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), providing...
Laurel man arrested for meth possession following traffic stop Thursday

Latest News

The Laurel Police Department is reminding people to take extra caution when leaving home for...
LPD gives holiday home and car safety tips
Columbia continues Christmas Experience.
Columbia celebrates Christmas with citywide experience
The Hattiesburg Zoo was first established in 1950 but has steadily grown into a huge regional...
Hattiesburg Zoo saw growth, expansion in 2021
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum during Christmas.
Holiday spirit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum