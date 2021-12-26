Jones County seeing a rise in fentanyl cases

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Out on the streets of Jones County, the use of fentanyl is rising.

“What they think to be heroin, I’d say 75 percent chance or more that they’re buying straight fentanyl,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell with the narcotics department of Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“Fentanyl is a cheaper product, it’s easy to import on the black market and they can cut it so many times and get more out of it.”

Driskell said in WDAM interview that fentanyl is one of the easiest drugs to disguise, saying that there is no real identifying factor for fentanyl without it being tested.

Fentanyl has a chance to be lethal, especially if you are unaware that is what you are taking.

“Two micrograms of fentanyl will kill you,” Driskell said. “I don’t know if you know how much a microgram is, but it’s not a lot.

“We’ve had several overdoses. We’ve had several Narcan saves and it’s all because these people don’t know that they’re taking fentanyl.”

JCSD is determined to limit the fentanyl cases in the future, after having to already make more than 10 Narcan saves in 2021.

