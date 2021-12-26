Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Hattiesburg Friday night.
Shooting in Hub City leaves woman injured, HPD investigating
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Collins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), providing...
Laurel man arrested for meth possession following traffic stop Thursday

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast
First Alert Weather forecast
Omicron, holidays may be behind surge
Omicron, holidays may be behind surge
Fentanyl rise in Jones
Fentanyl rise in Jones
JCSD nabs 1, seeks 2nd
JCSD nabs 1, seeks 2nd