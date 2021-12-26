1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Carnes community in southern Forrest County.

According to FCSO Public Information Officer Michael Pol, the officer was unharmed while a suspect was transported to a local hospital.

Pol said deputies are working to secure the scene.

This is a developing situation and this report will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.