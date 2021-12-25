Win Stuff
St. Thomas Catholic Church to hold Christmas midnight mass

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas spirits high, the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg will be holding its Christmas midnight mass in a few hours.

Father James Smith says this midnight mass is a way for people to celebrate and remember not only the day of Jesus’ birth but also the time of his birth. He says this service is very special for the parish of the Catholic church but everyone is welcome to attend.

“Midnight mass is a very old tradition going all the way back to the fifth century A.D., and it’s a way we express the joy of celebrating Christ’s birth,” said Smith. “There is an old tradition or belief that Jesus Christ was born around midnight. Really it’s just one of our masses at Christmas that again has a special significance in history and culture. For the larger community, we absolutely invite you to worship with us.”

If you want to take part in the Christmas joy, you can also join the church for Christmas caroling that begins at 11 p.m.

