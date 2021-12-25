Shooting in Hub City leaves woman injured, HPD investigating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a woman was injured during a shooting in Hattiesburg Friday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Willis Avenue just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for her injuries.

No other injuries were reported during the shooting, according to Moore.

If anyone has information on the shooting, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

