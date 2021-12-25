Holiday spirit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The families of Hattiesburg took advantage of the nice weather Friday walking down the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum for the holiday season.

Decorations are up and temporary murals have been in place for a few weeks. On Facebook, the City of Hattiesburg posted that snow is expected Friday night at the Pocket Museum starting at 6 p.m.

With Santa and his reindeer heading this way, we were able to ask what family members hope to see under their Christmas tree.

“For Christmas this year I’m asking to spend time with friends and family. We have a lot of changes coming up soon that’s going to be taking us further away” said Zackery Everett.

“The best Christmas gift is to be able to come back to Hattiesburg and to visit my friends at Southern [Miss] and just be a part of the southern experience again during the holidays,” said Lynn Hagan.

This Christmas exhibit at the Pocket Museum will remain through the first week of January.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.