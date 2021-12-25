Win Stuff
Columbia celebrates Christmas with citywide experience

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people are at home celebrating Christmas Eve with their families, but the City of Columbia is celebrating together at the Columbia Christmas Experience.

“To have family in town to see it and they come from Maryland where, I’m sure they have something that’s as great as this, but to us in South Mississippi, this is a big deal,” said Rebecca Haygood, who was attending the festival. “We have 70-degree weather tonight but it makes you kind of feel like it’s 40 and it’s Christmas time.”

Ice skating, fake snow, Christmas lights and roasted marshmallows give all attendees the Christmas feeling.

After bouncing back from 2020, the community is happy to be back amongst each other.

“Being able to see crowds like this again, and especially crowds like this in our town of Columbia, it’s really nice to kind of see that the pandemic, in some ways, is reeling, and the effects probably aren’t as grueling as they once were,” said Harrison Foxworth, who was attending the festival. “It’s just good to see people together, spending their Christmas with their families and their friends in our beautiful town.”

“I like Christmas because it’s so cheerful and joyful and it’s my Father, Jesus Christ’s, birthday,” said Andrew Calvin, who is attending the festival. “I think coming out here has been my family tradition for however long this has been going on.”

