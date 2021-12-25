Win Stuff
Authorities searching for man who shot at a Leflore County deputy

Manhunt underway after man shoots at deputy in Canton
Manhunt underway after man shoots at deputy in Canton(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man shot at a Leflore County deputy on Friday evening. The information comes from Canton Police Chief Otha Brown.

MHP chased the man until he pulled off the highway into the Burger King parking lot on West Peace Street in Canton.

Chief Brown says the man jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot somewhere behind the Burger King.

The scene is cleared and Chief Brown has not received word at this time if the man has been caught.

No deputy was harmed during the shooting.

