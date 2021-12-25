Win Stuff
After ‘inadvertently’ killing fishing partner on Christmas Eve, man arrested by NOPD

Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he...
Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he fatally shot a 22-year-old man 'inadvertently' on the way to a fishing hole.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man whom New Orleans police say ‘inadvertently’ shot a fishing buddy in the chest, killing the man on Christmas Eve, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday night (Dec. 24), records show. Ashford was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was wounded around 11 a.m. inside a car in New Orleans East, the NOPD said.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by authorities.

According to police, the two men were on their way to go fishing, and “while trying to move a firearm that was in the vehicle, Ashford inadvertently discharged the weapon and the bullet struck the victim.”

Police have not specified which man was driving when the gun was fired in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue. But officers were summoned at 11:21 a.m., when the men arrived seeking emergency care at New Orleans East hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and NOPD homicide investigators seized both the car and the weapon there. Ashford was booked into the parish jail just after 8 p.m.

Negligent homicide is defined as “the killing of a human being by criminal negligence.” Under Louisiana law, the crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison upon conviction.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Haynes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

