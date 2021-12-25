Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

1 arrested, another sought in Jones County burglary

Clarence Norris of Moselle was arrested Saturday and faces four charges, including grand...
Clarence Norris of Moselle was arrested Saturday and faces four charges, including grand larceny and robbery of a dwelling.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – One man is in custody while the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a second suspect in a Christmas Eve burglary.

Clarence Norris, 28, Moselle, was arrested Christmas Day and charged with grand larceny (more than $1,000 in value taken); burglary of a dwelling (house); resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Deputies are still seeking the whereabouts of a second suspect, James Boleware, 25, Moselle.

The incident began on Christmas Eve Day, when an ATV was reported stolen from an address on Rainey Road earlier in the day.

Friday afternoon, JCSD deputies answered a burglary in progress call at the same address in southwest Jones County and rode up on Norris and Boleware, who both fled on foot.

Norris was discovered in the Moselle area Saturday and became “combative” during his arrest, JCSD said, which led to a tasing.

Norris was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, where he will remain until his initial appearance.

During the ground search for Norris and Boleware, a JCSD K-9 was injured and required treatment by a veterinarian.

The injuries proved minor and the dog, Bolo, is expected to be back at work Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Hattiesburg Friday night.
Shooting in Hub City leaves woman injured, HPD investigating
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Collins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), providing...
Laurel man arrested for meth possession following traffic stop Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he...
After ‘inadvertently’ killing fishing partner on Christmas Eve, man arrested by NOPD
Columbia continues Christmas Experience.
Columbia celebrates Christmas with citywide experience
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Hattiesburg Friday night.
Shooting in Hub City leaves woman injured, HPD investigating