Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM digital content producer Renaldo Hopkins

This fall, he was the digital glue for Friday night football, posting updated scores as well as...
This fall, he was the digital glue for Friday night football, posting updated scores as well as the video highlights seen on 'Gametime."(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM’s own Renaldo Hopkins.

Hopkins, who arrived at the station in August 2019, works as a digital content producer, meaning he very well could have had a hand in writing, editing, cropping, and/or trimming the stories, pictures and videos seen on WDAM.com during the week.

This fall, he was the digital glue for Friday night football, posting updated scores as well as the video highlights seen on ‘Gametime.”

Hopkins talked about his trek from his hometown of Quitman to Mississippi State to Eastabuchie, his devotion to most things sports and a bit of Christmas cheer.

