Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new laws went into effect in Mississippi as the Magnolia State began its new fiscal year.

Here is a review of some of the more notable new laws as we look back on 2021.

House Bill 852 gives assistant teachers and certified teachers with more than three years’ experience a salary increase of $1,000, while teachers with three or fewer years of experience will receive a pay raise of $1,100.

House Bill 1263 mandates that the state recognize occupation licenses from other states.

Under the measure, individuals who move into Mississippi who have a license, permit, certificate or other registration in good standing with another state will be able to receive an equivalent license to practice here.

Senate Bill 2765 opens up more opportunities for inmates in Mississippi to receive parole.

The new law says that for crimes committed after June 30, 1995, a person would have to serve at least 25% or 10 years before eligibility.

House Bill 1135 allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package stores or retailers. Buyers have to prove they are at least 21 and delivery people have to be at least that old.

Senate Bill 2267 requires the Mississippi Department of Education to issue a license to any teacher who has a valid out-of-state license within 14 days of receiving their application.

Senate Bill 2563 requires any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological gender of its players.

As written, the act does not allow athletic teams designated for females, women or girls to be open to students of the male sex.

Senate Bill 2313 allows Mississippi collegiate athletes to receive compensation if their image, name or likeness is used in advertising. All eight of Mississippi’s public universities and the state college board supported the proposal, which officials said will help the schools compete for talent.

The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.

