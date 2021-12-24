More ‘Summer Breeze’ than ‘Winter Wonderland’ for Pine Belt holiday.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Happy Christmas Eve’s Day to everybody

For Christmas Eve, look mostly sunny weather with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 60s by Christmas morning.

Christmas Day is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows around 60.

For Sunday, mostly sunny weather is expected with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, we introduce a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of rain are expected after midnight with lows in the mid-60s.

For Wednesday, the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms remains at 40 percent, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

