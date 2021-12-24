Win Stuff
Laurel man arrested for meth possession following traffic stop Thursday

Collins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), providing false information to law enforcement, careless driving, expired license tag and suspended driver’s license.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested for illegal drugs and other charges following a traffic stop in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a routine traffic stop was made by a deputy Thursday evening on Indian Springs Road.

35-year-old Willie Collins was the driver of a vehicle that had three other people inside.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy found 4.1 grams of methamphetamine. All four people in the vehicle denied that the meth was theirs, resulting in all of them being arrested.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy found 4.1 grams of methamphetamine. All four people in the vehicle denied that the meth was theirs, resulting in all of them being arrested.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell interviewed each of the four subjects, with Collins admitting the meth was in fact his. The other three people were released after Collins’ admission.

“Those who knowingly or unknowingly drive substances in a vehicle are reminded that the driver is responsible for what’s in the vehicle,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Collins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), providing false information to law enforcement, careless driving, expired license tag and suspended driver’s license.

“We continue the battle against illegal narcotics in Jones County. Don’t expect us to let up in the battle,” Berlin said.

JCSD said Collins’ initial appearance was held Thursday, where a Jones County Justice Court Judge set his bond to $5,000 for the felony narcotics charge. The other charges were all misdemeanors.

Collins is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

