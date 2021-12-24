Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Gulf Coast liquor stores trying to keep shelves stocked for holidays

Ahead of family Christmas parties and at-home celebrations, bottles are flying off the shelves...
Ahead of family Christmas parties and at-home celebrations, bottles are flying off the shelves of South Mississippi liquor stores.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of family Christmas parties and at-home celebrations, bottles are flying off the shelves of South Mississippi liquor stores.

Lines formed at Hardy Court Liquor & Wine, business was steady at High Proof Wine & Liquor and regulars were welcomed at Prince Wine & Liquor.

However, the stores’ managers and owners said there’s something dampening their Christmas spirit.

“We can definitely feel that it’s not the same as last year,” Prince Wine and Liquor Assistant Manager Michelle Acosta said.

Local stores are coming off another year of ups and downs due to COVID-19 and that includes a current shortage of some popular brands.

“We’re out of Jack, haven’t had Jack in a while,” Acosta said.

That’s because Mississippi’s Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control has had trouble keeping things in stock and distributing them across the state.

“When you have stores and casinos all drawing from the same place, it’s definitely been challenging,” Acosta said.

But store owners don’t blame the state for the inventory issues. They said it’s the manufacturers who are having trouble getting materials, labels and workers to create the brands we want.

“A lot of people don’t take into consideration that COVID shut everything down. Until production meets demand we are going to definitely keep having these issues,” Acosta said.

Until certain brands restock on shelves, local stores say they will help customers as best they can and even recommend similar brands while they wait on shipments.

“You always show them that you’re trying. I always think that makes a big difference,” Acosta said.

Store owners said they are already buying up inventory to make sure they have enough for New Years’ celebrations.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Mike Davis, general manager for D&D Tire Company, Inc., checks the air pressure of a tire at...
D&D Tire offers tips for holiday road travel
The Lewis family has been displaying their Christmas lights for 32 years.
Annual ‘Lewis Lights’ attracting visitors for more than 30 years
Tana Henderson, owner of The Laurel Leaf, says she has definitely seen an increase in shoppers...
Laurel business owner has seen positive changes this holiday season
the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m....
Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s
Visitors enjoy activities during "Experience a Columbia Christmas" on Nov. 27.
Organizers of ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’ getting ready for big weekend