Grocery shoppers rush to grab last minute items on Christmas Eve

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa clause is making his way around the world. However, others are making their way to the grocery store to grab those last-minute items.

“Shopping trying to get ahead for New Year’s Eve, believe it or not. I have my greens, my black-eyed peas and my meat, their delicious catfish. So that is why I am shopping here at Corner Market today on Christmas Eve,” says shopper Shelia McRae

McRae says she didn’t have to do any shopping for Christmas food because she hired a caterer.

“One of the local vendors also has prepared that for me, so today is a day of wrapping up two holidays at one time: One for Christmas Eve and one for New Year’s Eve...,” says McRae.

Although McRae prepared in advance, that’s not the case for Robin Lee and her family.

“I haven’t been cooking anything, I’ve been passing out Christmas stuff. I won’t start cooking until tonight, so that way it’ll be ready in the morning,” says Lee.

Lee says she’s at the grocery store to pick up all of the supplies for her Christmas dinner.

“Some onions and greens and stuff, because I’m cooking chitterlings and greens and Macaroni and cheese, you know, just the traditional dinner,” says Lee.

Lee says it’s important to cook dinner because, in her family, she’s the head chef.

“Cause my sister can’t cook, she can only cook cornbread. So I’ll normally do all the cooking, I’m the baby though, but I normally do all the cooking for us,” says Lee.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.