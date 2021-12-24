Good News stories of 2021

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Even during these difficult times of pandemic, good things always are happening.

This year, we had plenty of good news in the Pine Belt that uplifted us. In 2021, we met Zackery Wilson, a Special Olympics athlete who found a CrossFit family in Hattiesburg.

“I really love it,” Wilson said. “I love it here a lot.”

Wilson showed us that it’s not about the disability, but about the ability.

Another athlete inspiring many: Ethan Belk. The Purvis High School running back proves that you can move beyond your limitations. Belk lost part of his leg at a young age, but he quickly learned how to walk with his prosthetic leg.

“I have had some pains throughout the years, but definitely if I get hurt, I definitely get right back up,” Belk said.

This year we also met Sacred Heart teacher Ms. Cindy Hixson, who beat breast cancer earlier in 2021 and was surprised with a beautiful celebration by the school.

“It was overwhelming,” Hixson said. “You could just feel the love and the strength coming from everybody. It was like nothing I ever knew. It was just an incredible sense of family.”

Now, 10 months later, the first-grade teacher says she’s been living life to the fullest during her recovery process.

“I’ve been doing a lot of self-care, hanging out with friends, laughing, I mean we’re always laughing and just enjoying everything that’s been given to me,” Hixson said. “So yeah, lots and lots of years to come with lots and lots of joy.”

Speaking of joy, we can’t forget about Quenonas Evans. The Laurel crossing guard gets everyone’s day going with her stellar moves.

“I just want people to take life and just be you,” Evans said. “Just be you and live as you can live for the fullest. You never know what’s going to come at the end. Just live life and be happy.”

Many stories this year inspired us, brought happiness, and showed us kindness and selflessness. Forrest County Agricultural High School senior Nyla Covington will always be remembered for her giving heart.

After being named homecoming queen, she immediately decided to give her crown to Brittany Walters.

“I told her it belonged to her and then she was like backing away or whatever and I was like no, come here, get it, you’re your mom’s queen,” Covington said. “I wanted her to know that and then I hugged her.”

Covington’s kind and selfless act came after Walters lost her mother, AJ Walters, to cancer that morning.

“My mom would have done the same thing if she was in Nyla’s shoes, and I just felt my mom’s presence there,” Walters said. “I can see my mom through Nyla. They have the same exact, caring, giving spirit and it’s really fulfilling.”

For her kind gesture, Oct. 18 now will be remembered as ‘Nyla Covington Day’.

