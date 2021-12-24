Win Stuff
Ellisville Fire Department brings in brand-new fire truck

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came a few days early for the fire department of Ellisville.

Yesterday, the fire department received their long await fire truck.

The new fire truck has been a long time coming with initial plans of the truck starting back in the spring. Fire Chief Kyle Brooks says they are glad to have finally gotten it before the end of the year.

“It means a lot. We took a lot of pride in getting it here. As you can tell the blue, it’s kinda different. One of the biggest benefits to this truck ... these trucks are engineered with the safety of firefighters in mind, in case of a rollover or collision or whatever. But, this truck is going to really help us with our rating. ... that’s why we’re talking about hopefully ordering another one pretty soon to keep our rating where it is for the citizens of Ellisville,” said Chief Brooks.

These new fire trucks can cost anywhere from $300,000 to over $1 million, so Chief Brooks says he is extremely thankful for all the work city officials have done to get this truck for the department.

