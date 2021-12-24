D&D Tire offers tips for holiday road travel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before you hit the road to visit family and friends this holiday, you might want to take a few minutes to make sure your vehicle is ready for the journey.

Mike Davis, general manager for D&D Tire Company, Inc., says you should check your tires, your battery and your car’s fluids prior to making any long road trip.

“Anytime you’re traveling out of town, it’s a good idea to get things checked on your car, to make sure everything is safe,” Davis said. “Oil, fluids, batteries and tires, those are the critical things you can check on.”

Davis says any of his D&D Tire Company locations will check your tire’s air pressure for free.

