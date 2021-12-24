Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

D&D Tire offers tips for holiday road travel

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before you hit the road to visit family and friends this holiday, you might want to take a few minutes to make sure your vehicle is ready for the journey.

Mike Davis, general manager for D&D Tire Company, Inc., says you should check your tires, your battery and your car’s fluids prior to making any long road trip.

“Anytime you’re traveling out of town, it’s a good idea to get things checked on your car, to make sure everything is safe,” Davis said. “Oil, fluids, batteries and tires, those are the critical things you can check on.”

Davis says any of his D&D Tire Company locations will check your tire’s air pressure for free.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.
More than 1,500 Mississippi families to get $1,000 booster check
According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty...
Former Miss. House Rep. candidate pleads guilty to cyberstalking

Latest News

Hurricane Ida nearing landfall in SE Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021.
2021 Pine Belt weather review
The Lewis family has been displaying their Christmas lights for 32 years.
Annual ‘Lewis Lights’ attracting visitors for more than 30 years
.
Ellisville Fire Department brings in brand-new fire truck
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 12/23
Chilly weather overnight, lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.