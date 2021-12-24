Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Chilly weather overnight, lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Thursday evening, Pine Belt!

You can expect partly cloudy and chilly weather overnight with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

For Christmas Eve, look mostly sunny weather with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 60s by Christmas morning.

Christmas Day is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows around 60.

For Sunday, mostly sunny weather is expected with highs in the upper 70s and low in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, we will introduce a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance or rain are expected after midnight with lows in the mid-60s.

For Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.
More than 1,500 Mississippi families to get $1,000 booster check
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty...
Former Miss. House Rep. candidate pleads guilty to cyberstalking

Latest News

First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 12/23
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 12/23
12/23 Ryan’s “Cold for Now” Thursday Morning Forecast
12/23 Ryan’s “Cold for Now” Thursday Morning Forecast
12/23 Ryan’s “Cold for Now” Thursday Morning Forecast
12/23 Ryan’s “Cold for Now” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's PM Forecast 12/22
Sunny tomorrow with near record high temperatures for Christmas.