Chilly weather overnight, lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Good Thursday evening, Pine Belt!

You can expect partly cloudy and chilly weather overnight with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

For Christmas Eve, look mostly sunny weather with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 60s by Christmas morning.

Christmas Day is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows around 60.

For Sunday, mostly sunny weather is expected with highs in the upper 70s and low in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, we will introduce a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance or rain are expected after midnight with lows in the mid-60s.

For Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.