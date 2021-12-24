Win Stuff
Annual ‘Lewis Lights’ attracting visitors for more than 30 years

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County family is once again sharing their love of Christmas with the Pine Belt.

The Lewis family on White Chapel Road is hosting thousands of visitors this year for their annual display of Christmas lights.

It’s the 32nd year for the exhibit, which features about 200,000 lights and original artwork.

For the ninth year, the family is also selling crafts and baked goods.

The display is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Christmas and from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. from Dec. 26 through New Year’s Eve. There’s no charge to visit, but donations are accepted.

“It’s just nice to see people’s faces and see people that have been doing it, coming to see us since they were kids,” said Deborah Lewis, a member of the family. “And now, they’re bringing their kids.”

“The light makes it seem old-fashioned,” said Danny R. Bolton, pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church. He brought several members of his church to view the lights for the first time. “You know, when we were coming up, we had one little tree in the house, but we got plenty of lights here tonight.”

Patti Slade, another visitor from the Brooklyn community, brought her two children and other friends for a return visit to the Lewis Lights.

“It’s pretty and they always seem to add new lights and have different things going on, so it’s good for the kids,” Slade said.

The Lewis’ says this year’s display is in honor of Barbara Lewis, a family member who served as an electrician for the exhibit. She died just a few months ago.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

