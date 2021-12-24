2021 Pine Belt weather review

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - 2021 is coming to an end, and while most of us are looking forward to 2022, 2021 will be a year that the weather world won’t forget.

So, let’s take a look back.

On Feb. 14, an ice storm impacted parts of the pine belt.

Covington and Jeff Davis counties we’re the hardest-hit areas with up to half an inch of ice. That brought travel to a halt, broke tree limbs and caused widespread power outages.

The next day, an arctic outbreak brought flurries and some of the coldest air the south had seen in years!

Wind chill values dropped to near zero and temperatures stayed below freezing for 44 hours.

The bitter cold also damaged the city of Jackson’s water treatment plant which caused a boil water notice for the entire city.

In March…

“a large tornado on the ground near whistler. this is a confirmed tornado. it’s on the ground.”

A large ef-2 tornado touched down in Wayne County. The tornado caused extensive damage to a chicken farm before crossing Highway 84.

This tornado part of a strong weather system caused a widespread tornado outbreak across the southeast. Most notably in Alabama, where 25 tornadoes touched down.

In July, it started raining and didn’t stop. We saw little rain, big rain - well, you get the idea!

During the whole month of July, we picked up over 10 inches of rain and we only saw 8 rain-free days. talk about waterlogged!

The Pine Belt’s biggest threat this year came at the end of August.

“The storm has winds of 150 mph, making it a high-end category 4 hurricane.”

On, August 29, hurricane Ida made landfall near port Fourchon, Louisiana. The storm devastated areas around Grand Isle, Louisiana, and lefts 113,000 Mississippians in the dark.

Heavy rains from the storm caused a catastrophic collapse of highway 26 in George County. Three people were killed and nine were injured when they unknowingly drove into the washout that was hidden by the dark of night.

While we don’t know what 2022 will hold for us weatherwise, we do know that we’ll always be ready in here the first alert weather center to keep you safe and informed.

