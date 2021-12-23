Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.
More than 1,500 Mississippi families to get $1,000 booster check
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty...
Former Miss. House Rep. candidate pleads guilty to cyberstalking
the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m....
Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s

Latest News

Verdict read in Kim Potter trial.
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd
Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate