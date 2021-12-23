USM international students receive ‘Wesley Worldwide Wishes’ gifts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many international students at the University of Southern Mississippi are receiving some special Christmas gifts as part of the “Wesley Worldwide Wishes” program at the Wesley Foundation.

The students are getting presents purchased by local residents who chose their names from a Christmas tree at the Wesley Foundation.

Staff with the Wesley Foundation began delivering the gifts Wednesday to students from countries like India, China, Nigeria and Colombia.

“We have an international community here at USM and these students don’t get to go home for the holidays like we do,” said Albert Williams, associate director of discipleship at the Wesley Foundation. “Thank you to the community of Hattiesburg for coming out and helping us, support us as we go and support these international students.”

Nearly 40 international students are getting gifts for Christmas.

