Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond

Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and charged with capital murder in connection to the 2019 death of a six-month-old girl.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged with capital murder is out on bond.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate roster, 26-year-old Brandon Gardner was released from jail on Wednesday around 2 p.m. on a $500,000 bond.

Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and charged with capital murder in connection to the 2019 death of a six-month-old girl.

Investigators said the child was reportedly hurt at the couple’s home in the Gitano community on Oct. 26, 2019.

Deputies said the girl was not breathing when paramedics got to the scene and was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center. The child was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and died of her injuries on Oct. 28, 2019.

A lengthy investigation was launched by JCSD investigators, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

According to Jones County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin, the cause of death was determined to be homicide brought on by blunt force trauma to the head.

Stringer’s and Gardner’s bonds were set at $500,000 each during their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court last week.

According to the inmate roster, Stringer has not been released on bond at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.
More than 1,500 Mississippi families to get $1,000 booster check
According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty...
Former Miss. House Rep. candidate pleads guilty to cyberstalking
the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m....
Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s
Pannel was reported missing after he was last seen on Dec. 15 leaving his home on Sunset Drive...
Missing Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

MHP
State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel
State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel
6pm Headlines 12/22
6pm Headlines 12/22