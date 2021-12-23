Truth Church accepting donations for mass feeding

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Truth Church is planning to feed 5,000 people on January 22.

The church originally planned it for Dec. 11, but the weather caused this to reschedule. Now, they have more time to gather donations from the community.

“If there are any businesses, any individuals, anyone who would like to donate. Whether it’s drinks or green beans or anything like that, we are one hundred percent open to receiving such,” said Davontae Washington.

If you’d like to donate to the event you can call 601-913-8450.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.