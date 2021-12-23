Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan on their family holiday card.

It shows Harry holding redheaded Archie, while Meghan holds up Lilibet.

The picture was taken at the couple’s California home over the summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family,” the couple said on their card.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that they made donations on behalf of people to several organizations that honor and protect families.

They closed the card by saying, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. From our family to yours.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.
More than 1,500 Mississippi families to get $1,000 booster check
According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty...
Former Miss. House Rep. candidate pleads guilty to cyberstalking
the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m....
Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s
Pannel was reported missing after he was last seen on Dec. 15 leaving his home on Sunset Drive...
Missing Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

Service Animals
In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
A 70-million-year old fossil preserved a baby dinosaur still curled up inside its egg.
Fossil of egg includes baby dinosaur curled up (no sound)
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma