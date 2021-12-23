Win Stuff
First responders may receive additional benefits due to COVID-19

By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi first responders are getting an extra $1,000 before the end of the year, and there’s potential for more benefits under certain circumstances due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers during the first six months of the year, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

Additionally, the Officer Down Memorial Page states at least six Mississippi law enforcement officers have died from COVID.

Now Mississippi lawmakers will discuss a bill at the beginning of the new term that would increase benefits for first responders who die due to COVID-19.

“There is a piece of legislation that is being considered which would allow for a death benefit if you are a law enforcement person or a fire person that dies in the line of duty related to COVID,” said Mississippi District 41 Sen. Joey Fillingane.

According to Fillingane, the federal government already allots funds for these instances but it has opened the door for state governments to appropriate additional funds.

“They’ve also allowed the states... to use some of the COVID relief dollars that came from the federal stimulus ARPA monies to be used to pay death benefits on the state level as well for people in those categories who contract the virus and pass away of COVID.” Fillingane said.

This piece of legislation would allow for $100,000 to be given to first responders who die in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Fillingane says Mississippi already has $4 billion in its budget from the federal government for COVID relief, meaning the process for getting this legislation passed should be a quick one.

“I think it would be early on in session... Certainly, this is something that could be fast-tracked through the appropriations process,” Fillingane said. “So, I think you’ll see it sooner rather than later.”

The state legislature reconvenes at the beginning of January.

