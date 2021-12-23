Christmas holiday brings in busy season for caterers

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the most exciting things about the holiday is the food, which means that one of the biggest responsibilities is preparing the food.

Some people cook their own food and others hire caterers like Jeff Flathau, the owner of Flathau’s Fine Foods catering company in Petal.

“I’ve been in business 30 years, started out in catering and then branched off into food manufacturing, basically cookies and cheese drives,” says Flathau.

Flathau says in all those years, he has always seen the most business during the holiday season.

“It definitely spikes starting in October, November, December for us, and then this week is probably, well this week, last week are probably the two busiest weeks of the year for catering and for the cookie business,” says Flathau.

The company is often hired to cook anything from turkeys, hams, pulled pork, stuffing, dressing and a lot more of the traditional holiday food.

“Yesterday, for instance, yesterday we shipped out 700 packages, individual packages. So those are all going to individual homes for gifts,” says Flathau.

He says he does not take it lightly knowing that people are expecting his food for the holiday.

“My main concern is that I take care of my customers, that they get exactly what they paid for, and if they don’t, I want to make sure that you know we make good on that,” says Flathau.

Flathau also says this year has been very good for the business because last year there was a decline in orders because of COVID.

