Christmas display lights up Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A huge Christmas display is lighting up Sumrall, and the public is invited to go and see it.

Beam Park is lit up with thousands of lights and features a light maze and other activities for children and adults.

On Thursday evening, Frank the Camel will be at the park to greet families along with local musicians and singers from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Park owners Stephen and Dawn Beam say they want the community to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“It’s been a lot of fun to see children... usually they cry because they don’t want to go home, which I feel bad about, but they can always come another night,” Dawn said. “So, it’s really been a lot of fun to share it with people. That’s what Christmas is all about is giving.”

They add though the past two years have been difficult, it’s all about showcasing the joyful meaning of Christmas.

“As we think about the pandemic and the stress and frustration we’ve all been through, we’re just reminded that we’re all just passing through this life,” Dawn said. “So, that’s really the idea behind the maze is to say that we have hope because of Christmas and Jesus.”

The Beam Park Christmas display is free and open to the public. It’s located at the corner of State Route 589 and Columbia Avenue in Sumrall. The light display will remain open through New Years Day.

